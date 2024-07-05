The Project

Joe Biden Tells US Government He Won't Take Meetings After 8 p.m.

U.S President Joe Biden has reportedly told his democratic colleagues on Wednesday that he needs more sleep and less late night events.

Biden also revealed that following his dismal performance during last week’s debate he had a brief medical check up, joking that while his health is in good shape, “it’s just my brain.”

Amid mounting concerns around Biden’s mental fitness, a group of 20 governors met with the 81-year-old at the White House on Wednesday night.

His advisors believe a lack of sleep is part of the reason for his dismal performance against Donald Trump during last week’s debate, although not everyone is convinced.

At least three sitting Democratic members of Congress have publicly called on Biden to drop out of the race for the White House, as polling tips in favour of criminally convicted and twice-impeached Trump.

Despite growing calls to resign, Biden is standing firm, telling governors he just needs to work fewer hours, including wrapping up his schedule by 8 p.m. each day.

A statement from the campaign said the president “reiterated his determination to defeat the existential threat” of Trump’s return to the White House.

After the meeting, governors expressed their support for the president.

“We’re working together just to make very, very clear that a path to victory in November is the No. 1 priority, and that’s the No. 1 priority of the president,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters.

Governor Gavin Newsom took to X following the Wednesday night meeting, where he said, “I heard three words from the president tonight — he’s all in, and so am I.”

