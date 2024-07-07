The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Madonna Celebrates 'Miraculous Recovery' After Life-Threatening Infection

Madonna Celebrates 'Miraculous Recovery' After Life-Threatening Infection

Madonna has reflected on the "miraculous recovery" she made after being admitted to hospital with a "life-threatening illness" a year ago.

The US pop superstar, 65, spent time in intensive care with a "serious bacterial infection" which led to her rescheduling the North American leg of her Celebration Tour.

She opened the tour in October at The O2 in London before shows in the US, Canada and Mexico.

A year on from her health scare, she celebrated how far she has come with her recovery by sharing a selection of photos of her celebrating American Independence Day.

"Happy 4th of July!" the Queen of Pop wrote.

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness.

"I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler.

"I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year.

"Thank you God. Life is beautiful!"

In June 2023, Madonna postponed the original start date of her tour in Canada after her talent manager Guy Oseary announced that a "serious bacterial infection" led to a stay of several days in intensive care.

"It was a crazy year for me as well and I didn't think I was going to make it - neither did my doctors," Madonna said during the tour's first show in London.

"I forgot five days of my life or my death - I don't really know where I was.

"But the angels were protecting me and my children were there, and my children always save me every time."

The show was a celebration of her four-decade career, featuring more than 40 songs from her back catalogue, a host of extravagant outfits and a variety of theatrical stage set-ups.

With AAP.

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child
NEXT STORY

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Vanessa Hudgens Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child

    Vanessa Hudgens Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child

    Vanessa Hudgens is "happy and healthy" following the birth of her first child.
    Joe Biden Tells US Government He Won't Take Meetings After 8 p.m.

    Joe Biden Tells US Government He Won't Take Meetings After 8 p.m.

    U.S President Joe Biden has reportedly told his democratic colleagues on Wednesday that he needs more sleep and less late night events.
    Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”

    Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”

    To experience a day of anonymity, mega movie star Kevin Bacon revealed he wore a prosthetic disguise to go undercover at The Grove LA as a ‘regular guy’.
    Security Expert Reveals Why Those Self-Serve Checkout Cameras Are So Unflattering

    Security Expert Reveals Why Those Self-Serve Checkout Cameras Are So Unflattering

    We’ve all been there. You’re trying to scan something expensive as a brown onion to deal with the cost of living, and you catch a glimpse of yourself in the self-service checkout camera.
    Dog-Friendly Cafe Forced To Deny Entry To Pooches After Anonymous Complaint

    Dog-Friendly Cafe Forced To Deny Entry To Pooches After Anonymous Complaint

    A dog-friendly cafe in Brisbane has been forced to close its doors to canine companions after an anonymous complaint to the local council.