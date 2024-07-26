Jennifer Aniston Blasts JD Vance Over Kamala Harris Comments

Actor Jennifer Aniston has blasted Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance for his comments about Vice-President Kamala Harris.

In 2021, the US senator - who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate - claimed women such as Harris were "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives".

He told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too".

"It's just a basic fact - you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance said.

"And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

On Instagram Stories, Aniston, 55 - who has been open about her IVF struggles in the past - shared a screenshot of a tweet referencing Vance's interview and wrote: "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."

"All I can say is ... Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," the Friends star said.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Harris is stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff's two children, son Cole, 29, and daughter Ella, 25.

Emhoff's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff praised Kamala as a "loving, nurturing co-parent".

"These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I," she told CNN.

"She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."

