‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has smashed box offices over the weekend with the biggest domestic opening of the year.

Distributor Walt Disney said the film earned $US205 million ($A313 million) in US and Canadian ticket sales.

The returns set a record for an R-rated film and topped the $US154.2 million ($A235.2 million) collected by another Disney film, the animated Pixar movie Inside Out 2, when it debuted in June.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Australian Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $US233.3 million ($A355.8 million) outside of the US and Canada, Disney said.

With AAP.

