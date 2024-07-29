The Project

Sinead O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Sinead O'Connor's cause of death has been revealed one year after she died.

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer died in July 2023, aged 56, and a copy of her death certificate has now been obtained by the Irish Independent newspaper, revealing that her death was a result of "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection".

John Reynolds, Sinead's ex-husband, formerly registered her death earlier this month, however the coroner's office hasn't yet released an official statement.

When Sinead's family announced her death last year they said they were "devastated" and asked for "privacy at this very difficult time".

The singer was found "unresponsive" at a residential property in London, but her death was not treated as suspicious.

Sinead's death came a year after her son Shane took his own life.

The music star - who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018, after she converted to Islam - said in her last-ever post on X: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

"I am lost in the bardo without him."

With AAP.

Two Meteor Showers To Light Up Australia’s Night Sky This Week

