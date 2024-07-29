The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Two Meteor Showers To Light Up Australia’s Night Sky This Week

Two Meteor Showers To Light Up Australia’s Night Sky This Week

Australians will be treated to not one, but two meteorite showers in the next few days, thanks to the coinciding of two cosmic events.

The Southern Delta Aquariids will peak on Wednesday, and is the third most powerful meteor shower to be seen in Australia.

Usually, between 20 and 25 meteors an hour can be seen from this shower during perfect weather conditions.

And this year, it will coincide with the Alpha Capricornids, which is a much weaker shower with about four to five meteors an hour.

The Southern Delta Aquariids are believed to be the result of comet 96P/Machholz, while the Alpha Capricornids are from comet 169P/NEAT.

The best time to see the showers will be on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and you don’t need any special equipment to view them!

Gogglebox Australia’s Jad Announces Engagement To Partner Sarah
NEXT STORY

Gogglebox Australia’s Jad Announces Engagement To Partner Sarah

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Gogglebox Australia’s Jad Announces Engagement To Partner Sarah

    Gogglebox Australia’s Jad Announces Engagement To Partner Sarah

    Gogglebox Australia star Jad Nehmetallah has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sarah.
    Sinead O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

    Sinead O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

    Sinead O'Connor's cause of death has been revealed one year after she died.
    ‘Olympic Dad Bod’ Steals The Show After Retrieving Floating Object In Pool

    ‘Olympic Dad Bod’ Steals The Show After Retrieving Floating Object In Pool

    Not all heroes wear capes after the swimming at the Paris Olympics was delayed momentarily so an Olympic lifeguard could retrieve a swimming cap from the pool.
    Lewis Hamilton Handed F1 Win After Teammate Disqualified

    Lewis Hamilton Handed F1 Win After Teammate Disqualified

    Lewis Hamilton has been handed one of the most dramatic wins in his career, after his teammate George Russell was disqualified for an illegal car at the Belgian Grand Prix.
    ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

    ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

    Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has smashed box offices over the weekend with the biggest domestic opening of the year.