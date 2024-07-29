The Project

‘Olympic Dad Bod’ Steals The Show After Retrieving Floating Object In Pool

Not all heroes wear capes after the swimming at the Paris Olympics was delayed momentarily so an Olympic lifeguard could retrieve a swimming cap from the pool.

Officials spotted an unknown object at the bottom of the pool at Paris La Défense Arena, prompting them to halt swimming proceedings.

Athletes had to put on their warm-up jackets and wait for the item to be retrieved. That’s when the now-dubbed dad-bod hero wearing colourful budgie smugglers dove into the pool and retrieved the cap.

The man was met with uproar as he dove into the pool to get the cap.

The cap belonged to American swimmer Emma Weber, who didn’t realise it was missing.

The hero was met with a standing ovation as he held the cap and climbed out of the pool.

“That was an Olympic moment,” one commentator said.

The Olympic hero, however, wants to remain anonymous, according to Olympics reporter Devin Heroux.

“I’ve confirmed who jumped into the water to get the swimming cap. It was a lifeguard in a speedo,” Heroux said.

“He does not want to be named. Not all heroes wear capes. Or much at all.”

