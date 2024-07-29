Gogglebox Australia’s Jad Announces Engagement To Partner Sarah

Jad was at Castle Elvira in Puglia, Italy when he popped the question.

“From the minute I met Sarah, I knew she was the one. We bring out the best in each other, and I can’t picture my life without her,” Jad said in a statement.

In an Instagram post, Jad wrote: “Today was magical, a true fairy tale. God has blessed me with a real-life angel. Sarah, you are the epitome of a woman.

“Beautiful, soft, caring, loving, smart, supportive and funny. You make me feel like a King. Today, we stand together on this rooftop, as you’ve said YES to becoming my Queen,” the caption read.

Jad’s Gogglebox screen partner Matty commented on the post: “I finally get to hand you over. Today is a good day for my fridge.

“Congratulations to you both, may your love be everlasting, I’m so happy you found each other, I love you both,” he wrote.