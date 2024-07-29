The Project

Gogglebox Australia’s Jad Announces Engagement To Partner Sarah

Gogglebox Australia star Jad Nehmetallah has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sarah.

Jad was at Castle Elvira in Puglia, Italy when he popped the question.

“From the minute I met Sarah, I knew she was the one. We bring out the best in each other, and I can’t picture my life without her,” Jad said in a statement.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jad (@jadfunk)

In an Instagram post, Jad wrote: “Today was magical, a true fairy tale. God has blessed me with a real-life angel. Sarah, you are the epitome of a woman.

“Beautiful, soft, caring, loving, smart, supportive and funny. You make me feel like a King. Today, we stand together on this rooftop, as you’ve said YES to becoming my Queen,” the caption read.

Jad’s Gogglebox screen partner Matty commented on the post: “I finally get to hand you over. Today is a good day for my fridge.

“Congratulations to you both, may your love be everlasting, I’m so happy you found each other, I love you both,” he wrote.

