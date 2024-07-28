News
Fight To Get Rid Of NDAs Silencing Workplace Harassment Victims
One in three people have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the last five years. But the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases means many victims are being silenced unnecessarily, and now they're fighting back.
What Kids Really Think Of The Olympics
The Paris Olympics have kicked off, so Susie Youssef visited the kids of Bronte Public School to see what they think of Paris and what sport they want to see at the games.
Joe Biden: America's Soul Is 'At Stake'
Joe Biden warned Americans that the future of their democracy was at stake during his first public speech after exiting the presidential race.
Why Aussie Banks Won't Refund Scammed Customers
There are growing calls for banks to do more to protect customers against scams and refund victims after Aussies lost $2.7 billion to scams last year. The Australian Banking Association is concerned that reimbursing claims could turn Australia into a honeypot for scammers. CEO Anna Bligh joins us to explain.
Aussie Boomers Spending Kids’ Inheritance
Aussie Boomers are increasingly embracing the ‘SKI’ trend, Spending Kids Inheritance, where they actively spend all their money while they can, leaving nothing for their kids.
Aussies Undertaking More 'Extreme Challenges' To Raise Money
Nedd Brockmann is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit to raise money for charity, and his incredible feats have inspired army veteran Rodney and Goulburn grandfather, John, to undertake their own extreme challenges.
Young Aussies Panic As HECS Debt Continues To Rise
Young Aussies fear they may never be able to pay off their HECS debts as indexation continues to make debts soar. Sydney teacher Alicia Romijn found out she owes $81,000 despite making regular payments over the last ten years and joins us to explain what is happening.