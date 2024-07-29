The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has appeared to confirm her engagement to longtime partner Michael Polansky, introducing him as her fiancé.

The pop icon seemingly revealed the engagement during a meeting with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Olympic swimming finals in Paris. 

In a video posted by Prime Minister Attal on Sunday, Gaga, 38, can be heard introducing Polasnky as "my fiancé".

Prime Minister Attal captioned the video of the meeting “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking.”

Gaga performed Mon Truc En Plumes in French during the elaborate Opening Ceremony, accompanied by 10 dancers with pink feathers and a 17-piece band.

The superstar has been supporting Team USA during her time in Paris, cheering on swimmer Nic Fink in  the 100m breaststroke event and Simone Biles as she made her much-anticipated return to the Olympic stage. 

Gaga and Polansky, 46, went public with their relationship in early 2020, after the star split from her former fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino, in 2019.

@gabriel_attalThank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶♬ son original - Gabriel Attal
Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked
NEXT STORY

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has apologised for comments urging rallygoers to use ballot papers as bullets, leading to calls for him to resign from the opposition frontbench.
Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines has halted trading, as speculation grows it will axe some of its struggling routes.
Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence
Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics broadcaster Eurosport has removed veteran sports commentator Bob Ballard from duties in Paris after he made an inappropriate remark about the Australian women's swimming team.
Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga has garnered global attention for his unique Olympic swimsuit, with the bathers appearing almost flesh-coloured when he exited the pool.