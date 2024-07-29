Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

The pop icon seemingly revealed the engagement during a meeting with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Olympic swimming finals in Paris.

In a video posted by Prime Minister Attal on Sunday, Gaga, 38, can be heard introducing Polasnky as "my fiancé".

Prime Minister Attal captioned the video of the meeting “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking.”

Gaga performed Mon Truc En Plumes in French during the elaborate Opening Ceremony, accompanied by 10 dancers with pink feathers and a 17-piece band.

The superstar has been supporting Team USA during her time in Paris, cheering on swimmer Nic Fink in the 100m breaststroke event and Simone Biles as she made her much-anticipated return to the Olympic stage.

Gaga and Polansky, 46, went public with their relationship in early 2020, after the star split from her former fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino, in 2019.