Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

Gen Z has been at the forefront of transforming work ‘hustle’ culture, attitudes and perception of how much work should take over your life.

With recent trends like Quiet Quitting, Bare Minimum Mondays, and Lazy Girl Jobs, it’s not surprising that Gen Z would have a fluid concept of what it means to be on time.

It's a Gen-Z habit that infuriates their bosses too, but 40 per cent of Millennials say they'd forgive tardy colleagues.

But be warned... 70 per cent of Baby Boomers believe if you arrive on time, you're already late, saying they have “zero tolerance” for lateness.

The survey was conducted by online meeting company Meeting Canary.

Recruitment specialist Roxanne Calder told news.com.au that being late to work is now the “norm” for many Gen Z workers.

“It’s true. Coming into the office at 9.10 am when the workday, shift or employment contract states a 9 am start is norm for Gen Z and sadly, most environments depending on the demographic makeup tend to accept it,” she told news.com.au.

“I see this regularly, not just in an office environment, but in retail and hospitality, the owner/manager of the café, gym, and shops, tapping on their watch and quietly berating their staff member as they slide into work, ‘late’.”

Calder shared that she knew of an instance where a café owner had fired a barista because they “couldn’t rely on them” to turn up on time.

She added that although she agreed with the principle of the decision, she felt the negative impact of that decision as a customer.

“He may have been tardy on a regular basis, but his coffee was made to perfection and the atmosphere was calmer when he was there. He coordinated all the orders with finesse, flow, and some fun,” she said.