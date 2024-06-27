The Project

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

The Liberal Democrats' attempts to get media attention for the U.K. General Election aren't getting any less weird, with one candidate showing off his CPR skills on the campaign trail.

Sir Ed Davey joined a CPR class, performing chest compressions and doing mouth-to-mouth on a dummy, as well as learning how to use a defibrillator, all in front of the cameras and with an audience.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer have gone head-to-head in their last debate before the election on July 4, with both launching highly personal attacks over their and their parties' credibility.

With Sunak's Conservatives trailing Labour by around 20 points in the polls, the prime minister went on the attack, accusing Starmer of not being straight with Britain on migration, tax and women's rights, and urging voters not to "surrender" to the Labour Party.

Polls indicate that Labour's Starmer is on course to win the election with a large majority, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. The two leaders have met at several debates or public sessions with voters, increasingly focusing on who was better suited to lead the UK.

