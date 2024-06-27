Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac:

Stopping scams is one of our biggest priorities and we are continuing to invest significantly in scam prevention measures. When customers of other banks transfer money to scammers, we work hard to recover funds on their behalf where possible. This may include through blocking an account.

One of the most effective ways to combat scams is by detecting them at the point of making a payment or transfer. Westpac has introduced new technology for our customers to help spot scams before they send money, and we encourage anyone making large payments to always use extra caution.

Statement From Teachers Mutual Bank:

Teachers Mutual Bank Limited (TMBL) recognises the financial and emotional burden scams have on our members and community.

TMBL is part of the Scam-Safe Accord, announced by the banking industry in November last year. The Accord outlines the actions the banking industry is and will take to prevent scams. It also recognises that there are many parts to a scam being committed, from how the victim is contacted, to funds being transferred out of a victim’s account.

Scams are a serious issue, scammers are robbing everyday Australians of their wealth through sophisticated manipulation. Scamwatch data from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) shows scammers stole $2.74 billion from Australians in 2023.

Effectively fighting scams requires a comprehensive and consistent response from all industries across the broader scam ecosystem, including helping to block SMSs and calls that impersonate government and Australian businesses, and stopping fake ads and websites that scammers initially use to perpetrate their crime.

TMBL encourages members to be vigilant when being asked to invest funds or send money. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their methods. We encourage our members to be vigilant when sending large sums of money and we inform members who carry out telegraphic transfers that they should be aware of the possibility of frauds, including investment scams.

If a member has a transaction or interaction with someone about their banking they think is suspicious, they should get in touch with us immediately. We are aware of the matter you are referring to. It is currently before the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) for determination. For privacy reasons and to respect the independent AFCA process we are unable to address your specific questions or provide any further specific information on this case at this time.