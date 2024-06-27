The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac:

Stopping scams is one of our biggest priorities and we are continuing to invest significantly in scam prevention measures. When customers of other banks transfer money to scammers, we work hard to recover funds on their behalf where possible. This may include through blocking an account.

One of the most effective ways to combat scams is by detecting them at the point of making a payment or transfer. Westpac has introduced new technology for our customers to help spot scams before they send money, and we encourage anyone making large payments to always use extra caution.

Statement From Teachers Mutual Bank:

Teachers Mutual Bank Limited (TMBL) recognises the financial and emotional burden scams have on our members and community.

TMBL is part of the Scam-Safe Accord, announced by the banking industry in November last year. The Accord outlines the actions the banking industry is and will take to prevent scams. It also recognises that there are many parts to a scam being committed, from how the victim is contacted, to funds being transferred out of a victim’s account.

Scams are a serious issue, scammers are robbing everyday Australians of their wealth through sophisticated manipulation. Scamwatch data from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) shows scammers stole $2.74 billion from Australians in 2023.

Effectively fighting scams requires a comprehensive and consistent response from all industries across the broader scam ecosystem, including helping to block SMSs and calls that impersonate government and Australian businesses, and stopping fake ads and websites that scammers initially use to perpetrate their crime.

TMBL encourages members to be vigilant when being asked to invest funds or send money. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their methods. We encourage our members to be vigilant when sending large sums of money and we inform members who carry out telegraphic transfers that they should be aware of the possibility of frauds, including investment scams.

If a member has a transaction or interaction with someone about their banking they think is suspicious, they should get in touch with us immediately. We are aware of the matter you are referring to. It is currently before the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) for determination. For privacy reasons and to respect the independent AFCA process we are unable to address your specific questions or provide any further specific information on this case at this time.

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever
NEXT STORY

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

    U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

    The Liberal Democrats' attempts to get media attention for the U.K. General Election aren't getting any less weird, with one candidate showing off his CPR skills on the campaign trail.
    Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

    Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

    According to a new study, we may expose ourselves to chemicals that are far beyond what we ever thought.
    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.
    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    A woman has turned to the internet for support after she revealed that her husband is “obsessed” with the baby name “Mips.”