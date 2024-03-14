Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

Singles on the age pension, disability support pension and carer payment will now receive $1116 a fortnight, an increase of $19.60 a fortnight, while couples will see an extra $29.40 combined.

Recipients of JobSeeker with no children and people over 22 on ABSTUDY will receive a fortnightly increase of $13.50.

Single Parent Payments will also be increased, with an extra $17.50 a fortnight.

An additional 77,000 parents will also be pocketing more after eligibility was expanded to cover parents with the youngest child under 14.

Income and asset limits for the payments will also be increased as a result of indexation.