The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

Millions of Australians receiving Centrelink benefits will see a boost to their payments when indexation comes into effect on Wednesday.

Singles on the age pension, disability support pension and carer payment will now receive $1116 a fortnight, an increase of $19.60 a fortnight, while couples will see an extra $29.40 combined. 

Recipients of JobSeeker with no children and people over 22 on ABSTUDY will receive a fortnightly increase of $13.50. 

Single Parent Payments will also be increased, with an extra $17.50 a fortnight. 

An additional 77,000 parents will also be pocketing more after eligibility was expanded to cover parents with the youngest child under 14.

Income and asset limits for the payments will also be increased as a result of indexation.

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits
NEXT STORY

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

‘Penguin Post Office’ In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

The lucky successful applicants will spend five months living with penguins and sorting through mail.
Juicy Fruit Gum Pulled From Supermarket Shelves Across Australia

Juicy Fruit Gum Pulled From Supermarket Shelves Across Australia

Juicy Fruit gum has been pulled from supermarket shelves and is set to undergo a massive change before being relaunched later this year.
Wildlife Rescuer Wears Mask To Feed Orphaned Red Fox

Wildlife Rescuer Wears Mask To Feed Orphaned Red Fox

A wildlife centre from the U.S. has shared footage of one of its rescuers wearing an elaborate fox mask in order to feed and save an orphaned kit.
Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

A customer was left shocked at the “crazy” amount charged for two egg and bacon rolls and two iced coffees at a Darwin cafe.
World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo has announced he's engaged after proposing to his partner Leighton Morrell on the club's pitch at Cooper's Stadium.