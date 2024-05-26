The Project

Baby Reindeer’s Alleged Real-Life Martha Threatens Legal Action Against Netflix

The woman believed to be the inspiration for Martha in the hit series ‘Baby Reindeer’ is threatening legal action against Netflix after her portrayal in the show.

Fiona Harvey released a statement to Entertainment Tonight through senior attorney Chris Daw explaining her plan to sue "all of those who have lied about me and used my image to make large sums of money for themselves."

Internet sleuths had identified Harvey as the inspiration behind the Martha character within days of the show airing, despite calls from Richard Gadd asking fans to not seek out the real-life identities of the characters in the show on multiple occasions.

In the show, Martha is criminally convicted of stalking. Harvey argues that by marketing Baby Reindeer as a true story, Netflix and Richard Gadd have essentially defamed her.

“I have no doubt that the character of Martha in Baby Reindeer was intended to be a portrayal of me,” the statement reads.

“The problem for Richard Gadd and now for Netflix is that Baby Reindeer is not a true story at all. I am not a ‘convicted stalker’. I have never been charged with any crime, let alone been convicted, still less pleaded guilty and of course, I have never been to prison for anything. This is how Gadd and Netflix chose to portray me in a TV show, for their own financial gain.

“Nobody ever approached me for any comment on the accuracy of Baby Reindeer, or the very serious and damaging allegation that I am a convicted criminal, with a serious criminal record, who has spent time in prison. Nobody ever asked for my permission to present me in this way or to use my image at all.”

“My rapid identification as the real Martha has caused untold damage to my health, my reputation, my job prospects and my ability to make sensible decisions about my welfare and best interests. This media firestorm continues, with daily bombardments of calls seeking comment on stories of every possible kind.”

Harvey adds that the avalanche of attention she has received following the airing of the season has caused “untold damage” to her health, reputation and job prospects.

She concludes the statement calling for people to respect her privacy and that she will not make any further media comments until further notice.

“For the good of my health, please respect my privacy and please stop the endless calls and messages, asking for interviews, comments, and so many other things. I have made clear that I am not physically able to cope with relentless harassment from journalists and, if this continues, I will make a report to the police.”

On May 9, Piers Morgan interviewed Harvey, where she identified herself as the inspiration behind the character.

Rishi Sunak Pledges To Bring Back National Service In The U.K.

Eighteen-year-olds will be forced to carry out a form of national service if the Tories are voted back in at the July 4 election, Rishi Sunak says.
Faced with a new-millennium baby drought, Peter Costello invited would-be Aussie parents to conceive on the Commonwealth’s coin with an initial offering of $2,500, before it was upped to a $5,000 payment to reproduce.
A kayak, teeth, vapes and car keys are just some of the unexpected items choking Sydney's sewers over the past year, prompting a move to flush out toilet-blockers.
A man dressed in camouflage to blend into the bushes and trees along Sydney’s popular Bay Run has been scaring people and filming their reactions for YouTube.
President Joe Biden is looking to hire a meme manager and is offering an annual salary of up to US$ 85,000 (AU$ 128,000).