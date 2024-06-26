The Shaka Is Now Hawaii’s Official State Hand Gesture

The bill was passed in March but officially signed into law by Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Friday.

While there is debate over the origin of the hand gesture, it is undeniably synonymous with surfing culture and Hawaii, and is used to express a range of greetings, from saying hello to showing aloha.

The shaka hand gesture is made by extending the thumb and pinkie finger while curling the three middle fingers towards the palm.

“While multiple origin theories exist, all theories have the shaka developing within the state,” the bill stated.

“More importantly, while multiple Hawaii ethnic cultures and resident groups have contributed varying layers of meaning to the shaka, there is a shared agreement in the shaka’s positive sentiments and usage toward sharing aloha, fostering connection, and being pono,” the bill adds.

ID8 nonprofit Chairperson Steve Sue said it was important to acknowledge the history of the gesture and it’s ties to Hawaii.

“It originated from here, and if people here don’t even know where it came from, then we really have some work to do to ensure that Hawaii is credited for this gesture, that the Hawaii meanings are imbued to it and used around the world appropriately,” Sue said.

Sue added, “Since the shaka was born in Hawai’i, it makes sense to claim it as our own. I bet you will see other states following Hawai’iʻs lead. Our world needs less hate and gunfire and more Shakas!”

Shaka license plates will also soon be available.