Diners Furious Over The Rise Of 'Hidden' Weekend Surcharges

A disgruntled diner has complained about the rise of surcharges after copping an extra $4 fee on their bill.

The added charges for card payment and Saturday service took the customer's order of one Pepsi Max and two serves of beef pepper rice to $40.97 - an unpleasant surprise for the diner who claimed there were no signs explaining the fees.

The peeved customer posted the receipt to Reddit, asking 'Are Eftpos fees and surcharges just normalised now?'

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but a few years ago, EFTPOS fees or any surcharges were displayed very clearly at the counter. In fact, staff would usually go out of their way to let us know if there was a surcharge, how much it was for, and why it was there."

The diner went on to lament the lack of clear communication about added fees, saying  it seems nothing is actually priced the amount they advertise" and they "cant help but feel scammed".

"If shop staff were clear about the surcharges, I'd still pay, but they're being so hush-hush. Is this even legal?"

They went on to say there was no sign or acknowledgement of the added fee, and wondered how much they spend on fees per year.

"Almost bloody $4 in fees and not a single sign to be spotted. I noticed when I saw how much the transaction was on my phone, and I thought, surely, my meal wouldn't have added up to that much."

Commenters were quick to voice their preference for cash payments, one saying, "I've taken to paying cash at restaurants and then giving the change to homeless folks on the street. Better they get it than the bank."

The practice is legal, with the ACCC stating retailers in Australia are allowed to recoup the cost of a card transaction by passing it onto their customers, although the surcharge must not be more than what it costs the business to use that payment type.

