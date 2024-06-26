The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Major Breakthrough In Human Gene Editing Discovered By Australians

Major Breakthrough In Human Gene Editing Discovered By Australians

Gene editing - hacking into the DNA of living things to make improvements – is a remarkable feat of science that burst onto the scene about a decade ago.

Called CRISPR, it allows scientists to snip out undesirable bits of DNA and replace them with good bits. 

Gene-editing has cured sickle cell anaemia and is one day hoped to cure things like muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, certain cancers and Alzheimer’s. 

But so far, the science has been a little clunky, which is where our Aussie team comes in! 

Led by Dr Sandro Ataide at the University of Sydney, this small team has developed seekRNA. I

It’s kind of like CRISPR, but it's more precise.

The possibilities are astounding. 

Gene editing has the potential to be used to make fruit and crops more resistant to flood and drought. It could fix mutations in animals. 

It could tackle global warming by disabling the gene that makes cows fart.

It could even create decaffeinated coffee beans or remove allergy-triggering proteins from nuts!

Snoop Dogg Competes At The U.S. Athletic Olympic Trials
NEXT STORY

Snoop Dogg Competes At The U.S. Athletic Olympic Trials

Advertisement

Related Articles

Snoop Dogg Competes At The U.S. Athletic Olympic Trials

Snoop Dogg Competes At The U.S. Athletic Olympic Trials

Rapper Snoop Dogg has swapped the mic for the race track, after taking part in an exhibition race at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
The Shaka Is Now Hawaii’s Official State Hand Gesture

The Shaka Is Now Hawaii’s Official State Hand Gesture

The shaka is Hawaii’s official state hand gesture, with a new law recognising the island’s claim to the symbol.
Diners Furious Over The Rise Of 'Hidden' Weekend Surcharges

Diners Furious Over The Rise Of 'Hidden' Weekend Surcharges

A disgruntled diner has complained about the rise of surcharges after copping an extra $4 fee on their bill.
'Don't Vilify Muslims', MPs Told After Palestine Vote

'Don't Vilify Muslims', MPs Told After Palestine Vote

There's a warning about stoking Islamophobia as Fatima Payman receives support and condemnation for defying the Labor Party to support a pro-Palestine motion.
Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

A pilot has gone above and beyond to help a pooch that was stuck on a plane for hours on the tarmac.