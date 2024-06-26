Major Breakthrough In Human Gene Editing Discovered By Australians

Called CRISPR, it allows scientists to snip out undesirable bits of DNA and replace them with good bits.

Gene-editing has cured sickle cell anaemia and is one day hoped to cure things like muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, certain cancers and Alzheimer’s.

But so far, the science has been a little clunky, which is where our Aussie team comes in!

Led by Dr Sandro Ataide at the University of Sydney, this small team has developed seekRNA. I

It’s kind of like CRISPR, but it's more precise.

The possibilities are astounding.

Gene editing has the potential to be used to make fruit and crops more resistant to flood and drought. It could fix mutations in animals.

It could tackle global warming by disabling the gene that makes cows fart.

It could even create decaffeinated coffee beans or remove allergy-triggering proteins from nuts!