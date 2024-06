He finished third in a 200-metre exhibition race, posting a time of 34.44 seconds.

The commentators were quick to praise the rapper, saying, "34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain't bad!".

He was also trackside for the men's 3000-metre steeplechase.

Turns out, he's the commentator we never knew we needed!

"Bunched in, and they are running slow; oh, he's jumping on top of the hurdle! You can do that?! That was a cold trick right there. I like that one. Went off the tippy-top," he said during the call.