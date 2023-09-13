The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

ALDI Becomes The First Australian Supermarket To Only Sell Aussie Avocados

ALDI Becomes The First Australian Supermarket To Only Sell Aussie Avocados

ALDI has become the first Australian supermarket to stock 100% Aussie avocados.

Data released by Avocados Australia found that Aussies consumed 4.76kg of avocados per person, with demand for the fruit doubling over the last ten years.

Avocados Australia welcomes ALDI's commitment to stocking 100% Australian-grown avocados in all 586 of its stores.

"ALDI's commitment to stock Australian avocados exclusively for this season ahead is a positive step forward for the industry given the strong supply we have forecasted from the region," CEO John Tyas said.

"The Australian avocado industry invests heavily in delivering consistent and high-quality Australian avocados to consumers, so this is a great win for consumers, ALDI and the Australian industry."

"Avocados have well and truly become a staple in many of our customer's weekly shops. By making this commitment this year, we are proud to be forming long term relationships with local growers and supporting them and their businesses to grow," Group Director of Produce at ALDI Australia, Matt Atley, said.

"Seeing that Avo farmers around Australia are having a strong start to the season, particularly through the September to February harvesting period, means we can meet our customers' insatiable demand for avos with purely Aussie fruit.

"It is always our intention to support Aussie growers first, so it makes complete sense for us to stock only Australian avocados in our stores."

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down
NEXT STORY

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Advertisement

Related Articles

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

There is no love lost between these two.
Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

A dad who ditched his kids with their mum so he could sit alone on a flight has set off a fiery debate.
New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

A new survey revealed Americans view the U.K. with more admiration than any other country in the world.
U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

A US-based media company is looking to hire a Taylor Swift reporter.
Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

One Aussie woman has written a comprehensive list of things that men do that give her the ‘ick’.