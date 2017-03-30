MasterChef

Where Are They Now: Matt Sinclair

The season 8 runner-up is literally living his food dreams

Early on in season 8, when the judges asked 27-year-old auditionee Matt Sinclair about his food dream, he didn't hesitate to share his plans for a food van. Now, less than a year later, Matt's goal has become a reality.

The 2016 MasterChef runner-up from Noosa now runs '10 Piece Cutlery' with his friend Moe, also a chef. Having recently set up shop at Brisbane's Eat Street Markets, the pair serve tacos, sliders and wings, all with a South-East Asian flavour.

But what's in a name? "10 Piece Cutlery," Matt explains, "means using the cutlery you were born with, instead of picking up a knife and fork.

"We just love food you can eat with your hands!"

When asked if he'd sign up for round two on MasterChef, Matt doesn't hold back; "I always say I would do it again in a heartbeat."

"It changed my life," he says of the experience. "When you walk out of there you think, 'yeah, I reckon I can do this.'"

Discover Matt and 10 Piece Cutlery online:

facebook.com/mattsinclairau

twitter.com/_matt_sinclair

instagram.com/_matt_sinclair

facebook.com/tenpiececutlery

tenpiececutlery.com.au

