Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Week 12 Recap
Expectations were through the roof as Finals Week challenged the contestants like never before
Week 11 Recap
A place in the top 5 and a dish fit for a king were just two ingredients spicing up the latest week of MasterChef action
Week 9 Recap
Hugh Allen's Banksia Pod Pressure Test was just the latest creation to tax the contestants to the utmost
Week 7 Recap
Our contestants were challenged to keep up with Curtis Stone, and Sumeet won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see her sauce on the Coles shelves
Week 6 Recap
A saucy Mystery Box Challenge, Darren Purchese's mind-twisting Pressure Test, and a surprise elimination - and second chance - rocked the MasterChef kitchen