Socceroos Kick Off Live And Free On 10

Get ready to rep the green and gold, as 10, the new home of Australian football, kicks off its exclusive football coverage when our very own Socceroos take on China PR, next Friday, 3 September, live and free from 3.30am AEST on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

Hoping to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, this Socceroos "home" match will take place in Doha, Qatar, due to COVID-19 restrictions, as Australia begins the third round of AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar.

In their final round of qualifying, Australia will play China PR, Vietnam, Oman, Japan and Saudi Arabia through a series of home and away clashes.

Ready to call the beautiful game will be 10’s expert football commentary team, fan favourites Simon Hill and Andy Harper.

Adding their knowledge to 10's football broadcasts will be four-time FIFA World CupTM Socceroo, recently retired Mark Milligan, Western Sydney Wanderers and former Matildas defender, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, ex-Socceroos and Adelaide United Championship winning striker Bruce Djite and three-time Sydney FC Championship winning forward, Alex Brosque.

Simon Hill said: "The FIFA World CupTM is the pinnacle of football, and the Socceroos haven't missed a finals in two decades. This is a tough but winnable group, and a good performance could set the tone for their return in 2022.

"The squad is a good blend of youth and experince and the Socceroos have a track record of being difficult to beat in these qualifiers. They'll need that resilience in this marathon qualifying campaign.

"The Socceroos are about to make some exciting new World Cup memories, and the countdown to Qatar officially starts here."

As Australia prepares to head into the final round of qualifying, Network 10 Sports Presenter Scott Mackinnon will be joined by Mark, Andy and Bruce to look back on the Socceroos journey and preview the road ahead in Socceroos: Road to Qatar, on Sunday, 29 August at 4.00pm on 10 Bold.

The Socceroos will play Vietnam on Tuesday, 7 September live from 9.30pm AEST on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 Play.

The upcoming AFC Asian Qualifying matches across both groups will be streamed live and free on 10 Play.

AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar Fixtures

Socceroos Fixtures

AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar: Socceroos V China.

Friday, 3 September Live And Free From 3.30am AEST.

Only On 10 And Simulcast On 10 Play.