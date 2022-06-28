Australia Cup

GUIDE: Australia Cup

Watch all the very best teams from across the country fight it out in the Australia Cup 2022 – live and exclusive on 10 play.

Updated with all the latest highlights from the Round of 32

2022 marks a new dawn for Australia’s only men’s national football competition after it was announced in February that the FFA Cup would be rebranded as the Australia Cup.

22 Member Federation Clubs from across the country will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with Australia’s best as they gear up for a potential blockbuster with one of the 10 Isuzu UTE A-League clubs in the upcoming Round of 32.

It has been a long road for all the clubs to reach the pointy end of the draw with Cup fixtures beginning way back in March when a whopping 742 teams having put their hands up to be involved in Australia’s premier Cup competition.

Not every Isuzu UTE A-League Mens club were given the right to feature in the round of 32 with playoffs in mid-May deciding which two teams in the bottom four of the A-League would not make the cut for the Australia Cup.

Unfortunately, it was Perth Glory and Western Sydney Wanderers who fell short and will not be competing in this year’s competition.

Now, it is time to focus on the teams that will be competing in the Australia Cup 2022.

Australia Cup 2022 - Club Previews

The Teams

There will be Final Round debuts for Brisbane City, Logan Lightning, Mindil Aces FC, Modbury Jets SC, Monaro Panthers, NWS Spirit FC, Magpies Crusaders United and Wollongong United.

Melbourne City Melbourne Victory Western United Adelaide United
Central Coast Mariners Wellington Phoenix Macarthur FC Sydney FC
Newcastle Jets Brisbane Roar Monaro Panthers (ACT) Oakleigh Cannons (VIC)
Green Gully (VIC) Heidelberg United (VIC) Avondale FC (VIC) Bentleigh Greens (VIC)
Devonport Strikers (TAS) Mindil Aces FC (NT) Wollongong United (NSW) Sydney United FC (NSW)
NWS Spirit FC (NSW) Bonnyrigg White Eagles (NSW) Brisbane City (QLD)   Peninsula Power (QLD)  
Adelaide City FC (SA) Armadale SC (WA) Cockburn City (WA) Modbury Jets SC (SA)
Broadmeadow Magic (NNSW) Newcastle Olympic (NNSW) Logan Lightning (QLD) Magpies Crusaders United (QLD)

Key Dates

Round of 32** Round of 16** Quarter Finals*** Semi-Finals*** Final
16 matches, 3 weeks 8 matches, 2 weeks 4 matches, 1 week 2 matches, 1 week 1 match
21 July 10 August 27 August 10 September 1 October
23 July 13 August 28 August 11 September
24 July 14 August 30 August 13 September
27 July 17 August 31 August 14 September
31 July
4 August

* Opening night to be contested on Thursday, 21 July.

** Midweek match days to be considered “Cup Night”, with Tuesday nights held in reserve for practical fixture reasons

*** Exact Quarter Finals and Semi-Final match days to be confirmed

Round of 32 Highlights

Previous Winners (formerly known as the FFA Cup)

Year Champion
2021 Melbourne Victory
2020 N/A
2019 Adelaide United
2018 Adelaide United
2017 Sydney FC
2016 Melbourne City
2015 Melbourne Victory
2014 Adelaide United

Australia Cup 2022 - Fixtures

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 play

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play