Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32 action will get underway on Friday, 4 August live and exclusive on 10 Play.

There will be four blockbuster encounters to open proceedings with matches taking place across New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland.

Broadmeadow Magic vs Sydney United 58

We will be heading up to Northern NSW for this clash as two heavyweights clash at Magic Park, with kick off scheduled for 7:30pm.

The home side are one of the household names in the Northern NSW Premier League and will be looking to put on a show in front of their supporters against United.

The NSW NPL giants enter this year's competition as favourites after making it all the way to the Australia Cup 2022 Final.

They are expected to bring a healthy contingent of supporters to Magic Park to cheer them on in this mouthwatering clash.

MetroStars vs Inglewood United

We head to South Australia for this fixture, namely TK Shutter Reserve as SA NPL outfit MetroStars face off against WA side, Inglewood United.

The hosts have featured in the Round of 32 previously however this will be Inglewood's debut in this stage of the competition.

Peninsula Power vs Wellington Phoenix

The first of six matchups between NPL and A-League sides will be held at AJ Kelly Park as Peninsula Power welcome Wellington Phoenix.

Power have become Cup regulars as they prepare to make their fourth appearance in the round of 32. They went quite far in last year's competition before falling short to eventual runners up Sydney United.

Meanwhile, this will be the first test for Phoenix's new coach Giancarlo Italiano who took control of the first team following Ufuk Talay's departure.

Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Canberra Croatia

We will be heading to Sydney west for this encounter as Canberra Croatia travel to Popondetta Park to meet Mount Druitt.

A relatively short interstate journey for the men from the Capital should see plenty of their supporters make the trip up as they look to match the raucous support from the Rangers fans.

