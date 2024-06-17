Australia Cup

Watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Australia Cup Round of 32 Draw now on 10 Play.

The draw for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 has been decided.

10 Play will be the home of the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Playoffs with every match available to watch live with full catch up also available.

The time has come for some of Australia’s best association and National Premier Leagues (NPL) clubs to have their time in the spotlight as they gear up for a potential blockbuster clash against an Isuzu UTE A-League club.

Round of 32 action will begin in late July with all the action live and free on 10 Play.

Click here to watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Match Schedule Summary

The Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds matches will be scheduled across the dates shown in the table below, with fixtures subject to match pairings, respective NPL fixtures and ground availability.

Round of 32* Round of 16* Quarter Finals** Semi Finals** Final
16 matches, 2 weeks 8 matches, 2 weeks 4 matches, 1 week 2 matches, 1 week 1 match
Tuesday, 30 July – Sunday, 11 August Saturday, 24 – Wednesday, 28 August Wednesday, 11 – Sunday, 15 September Saturday, 21 – Sunday, 22 September Sat 5 October

Australia Cup: Important Links

Australia Cup 2024 Live and Exclusive on 10 Play

Final 32 Teams

The teams who have so far qualified for the Round of 32, along with those competing for the final three places are listed below:

Isuzu UTE A-League Men
Adelaide United FC Melbourne Victory FC
Central Coast Mariners FC Sydney FC
Macarthur Bulls FC Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne City FC Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Brisbane Roar FC/Perth Glory FC Newcastle Jets FC/Western United FC
Capital Football
O’Connor Knights SC
Football New South Wales
APIA Leichhardt FC Blacktown City FC
Rockdale Ilinden FC NWS Spirit FC
Northern New South Wales Football
Edgeworth Eagles FC Lambton Jaffas FC
Football Northern Territory
Darwin Hearts FC
Football Queensland
Brisbane City FC Lions FC
Moreton City Excelsior FC Olympic FC
Football South Australia
Modbury Jets SC Campbelltown City SC
Football Tasmania
Glenorchy Knights FC
Football Victoria
Heidelberg United FC Hume City FC
FC Melbourne Srbija South Melbourne FC
Oakleigh Cannons FC/Avondale FC
Football West
Perth Redstar FC Olympic Kingsway SC
