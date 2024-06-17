Watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw live and free on 10 Play

The draw for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 has been decided.
The time has come for some of Australia’s best association and National Premier Leagues (NPL) clubs to have their time in the spotlight as they gear up for a potential blockbuster clash against an Isuzu UTE A-League club.
Round of 32 action will begin in late July with all the action live and free on 10 Play.
Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Match Schedule Summary
The Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds matches will be scheduled across the dates shown in the table below, with fixtures subject to match pairings, respective NPL fixtures and ground availability.
|Round of 32*
|Round of 16*
|Quarter Finals**
|Semi Finals**
|Final
|16 matches, 2 weeks
|8 matches, 2 weeks
|4 matches, 1 week
|2 matches, 1 week
|1 match
|Tuesday, 30 July – Sunday, 11 August
|Saturday, 24 – Wednesday, 28 August
|Wednesday, 11 – Sunday, 15 September
|Saturday, 21 – Sunday, 22 September
|Sat 5 October
Final 32 Teams
The teams who have so far qualified for the Round of 32, along with those competing for the final three places are listed below:
|Isuzu UTE A-League Men
|Adelaide United FC
|Melbourne Victory FC
|Central Coast Mariners FC
|Sydney FC
|Macarthur Bulls FC
|Wellington Phoenix FC
|Melbourne City FC
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|Brisbane Roar FC/Perth Glory FC
|Newcastle Jets FC/Western United FC
|Capital Football
|O’Connor Knights SC
|Football New South Wales
|APIA Leichhardt FC
|Blacktown City FC
|Rockdale Ilinden FC
|NWS Spirit FC
|Northern New South Wales Football
|Edgeworth Eagles FC
|Lambton Jaffas FC
|Football Northern Territory
|Darwin Hearts FC
|Football Queensland
|Brisbane City FC
|Lions FC
|Moreton City Excelsior FC
|Olympic FC
|Football South Australia
|Modbury Jets SC
|Campbelltown City SC
|Football Tasmania
|Glenorchy Knights FC
|Football Victoria
|Heidelberg United FC
|Hume City FC
|FC Melbourne Srbija
|South Melbourne FC
|Oakleigh Cannons FC/Avondale FC
|Football West
|Perth Redstar FC
|Olympic Kingsway SC