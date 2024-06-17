Watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw live and free on 10 Play

The draw for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 has been decided.

10 Play will be the home of the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Playoffs with every match available to watch live with full catch up also available.

The time has come for some of Australia’s best association and National Premier Leagues (NPL) clubs to have their time in the spotlight as they gear up for a potential blockbuster clash against an Isuzu UTE A-League club.

Round of 32 action will begin in late July with all the action live and free on 10 Play.

Click here to watch the Australia Cup 2024 Draw on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Match Schedule Summary

The Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds matches will be scheduled across the dates shown in the table below, with fixtures subject to match pairings, respective NPL fixtures and ground availability.

Round of 32* Round of 16* Quarter Finals** Semi Finals** Final 16 matches, 2 weeks 8 matches, 2 weeks 4 matches, 1 week 2 matches, 1 week 1 match Tuesday, 30 July – Sunday, 11 August Saturday, 24 – Wednesday, 28 August Wednesday, 11 – Sunday, 15 September Saturday, 21 – Sunday, 22 September Sat 5 October

Australia Cup: Important Links

Australia Cup 2024 Live and Exclusive on 10 Play

Final 32 Teams

The teams who have so far qualified for the Round of 32, along with those competing for the final three places are listed below: