Guide To The 2024 Australia Cup On 10 Play

Watch all the very best teams from across the country fight it out in the 2024 Australia Cup – live and exclusive on 10 PlayFootball Australia has confirmed the match schedule for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32, with several exciting clashes across five Match Days, as Australia’s largest annual knockout sporting competition celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 signifies the commencement of the competition’s Final Rounds, having started in early-February with 758 clubs from all divisions of football across Australia; grassroots, amateur and professional.

Match Day 1 – Tuesday 30 July – will get underway in Victoria, with Oakleigh Cannons FC (Football VIC) hosting reigning Australia Cup Winners, Sydney FC in what shapes as a blockbuster match to kick-start the Final Rounds. While in Canberra, O’Connor Knights SC will make their Australia Cup debut, as they host Macarthur FC – the second of eight matchups between Member Federation and Isuzu UTE A-League Men sides in the Round of 32.

On Match Day 2 – Wednesday 31 July – Blacktown City FC (Football NSW), Brisbane City FC (Football QLD) and Rockdale Ilinden FC (Football NSW) will all host Isuzu UTE A-League Men opposition, with Lions FC (Football QLD) travelling almost 4,000 kilometres to Western Australia to face Perth RedStar FC at Percy Doyle Reserve, Duncraig.

Lambton Jaffas FC (Northern NSW Football) will headline the action on Match Day 4 – Tuesday 4 August – as they host Melbourne Victory FC at Jack MacLaughlan Oval, Edgeworth. While Northern NSW’s second entrant, Edgeworth Eagles FC, will make the trip west to face Olympic Kingsway SC (Football West) at Kingsway Reserve, Madeley.

Storied Victorian outfit, South Melbourne FC will take on Wellington Phoenix FC at Lakeside Stadium, while FC Melbourne Srbija – plying their trade in Victoria’s VPL2 – welcome South Australia’s Modbury Jets SC at the Home of the Matildas, Bundoora.

The final day of action in the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 – Wednesday 7 August – will see three-time Australia Cup Quarter Finalists, Heidelberg United FC (Football VIC) face the 2024 Isuzu UTE A-League Men Champions and 2023/24 AFC Cup Winners, Central Coast Mariners FC before a tantalising inter-state clash between Queensland NPL powerhouse, Olympic FC and Australia Cup regulars, APIA Leichhardt FC (Football NSW) takes place.

As it was in 2023, the Australia Cup 2024 Playoffs will feature the four clubs that finished 9th to 12th in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2023/24 regular season, where two teams will progress to the Round of 32.

Brisbane Roar FC (9th) will face Perth Glory FC (12th) on Tuesday, 23 July, before Newcastle Jets FC (10th) go up against Western United FC (11th) on Wednesday, 24 July at Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park.

The winner of Brisbane Roar FC and Perth Glory FC will take on Melbourne City FC at home on Match Day 3, Saturday 3 August. While Newcastle Jets FC or Western United FC will face off with Rockdale Ilinden FC (Football NSW) at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Match Day 2, Tuesday 31 July.

The draw for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 will take place LIVE on 10 Play following their coverage of the Heidelberg United FC v Central Coast Mariners FC clash on Wednesday 7 August, where both Round of 16 match ups and the path to the Quarter Finals and Semi Finals will be revealed.

The much-anticipated fixtures for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 have been confirmed, following a live draw on 10 Play.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Draw

Australia Cup 2024 - Fixtures

Key Dates

Round of 32* Round of 16* Quarter Finals** Semi Finals** Final 16 matches, 2 weeks 8 matches, 2 weeks 4 matches, 1 week 2 matches, 1 week 1 match Tuesday, 30 July – Wednesday, 7 August Saturday, 24 – Wednesday, 28 August Wednesday, 11 – Sunday, 15 September Saturday, 21 – Sunday, 22 September Saturday 5 October

*Dates are subject to change based upon fixtures and ground availability

**Exact Quarter Finals and Semi-Final match days to be confirmed

Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals Draw:

For the Round of 16 the balls containing the names of all participating Clubs will be placed in one (1) pot. The balls will be drawn, opened, and revealed one at a time, until all balls have been drawn.

The Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw will be conducted immediately following the Round of 16 Draw. Balls will contain a match number instead of participating Club names. The balls will be drawn, opened and revealed one at a time, until all balls have been drawn.

This format creates a tournament bracket for the Quarter Finals and Semi Finals, with the winners of the Round of 16 knowing who they are likely to face in the next stage of the competition.

Home teams in the Quarter Finals and Semi Finals will be determined using the regular competition draw principles, i.e first drawn Club is the home team unless a Member Federation Club is facing an Isuzu UTE A-League Men Club, and Wellington Phoenix will always be deemed the away team.

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 Play

Relive the 2023 Australia Cup