Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 5 Preview

The final three matches of the Australia Cup Round of 32 will take place on Monday, 14 August.

Let's take an in depth look at the three fixtures, beginning with the clash in South Australia.

GUIDE: Australia Cup

Campbelltown City vs Macarthur FC

As reward for their comprehensive playoff victory over Perth Glory, reigning champions Macarthur FC travel to South Australia to take on Campbelltown City.

Mile Sterjovski's Bulls had to do it the hard way this year after a disappointing Isuzu UTE A-League campaign forced them to contend with the playoffs.

However, they outshone Glory in Darwin and are showing promising signs as Sterjovski gears up for his first full season in charge.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

Two A-League clubs will go head-to-head as Newcastle Jets meet Brisbane Roar in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Robbie Stanton got off to a flying start as Jets coach as his toppled Melbourne Victory on penalties to secure their spot in this stage of the competition.

He will be coming up another new A-League coach with Ross Aloisi's first game leading Brisbane set to take place in the Hunter.

Northcote City FC vs Adelaide United

The final match to look forward to sees Northcote City host Adelaide United at John Cain Memorial Park.

The Victorian NPL2 outfit will be aiming to embrace the underdog tag as they welcome the three-time Australia Cup champions to their backyard.

Tune in to see how United react with what should be quite a parochial crowd cheering on their local side.

