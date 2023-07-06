Australia Cup

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Preview

Find out all the action coming your way in Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

We will see our first all A-League clash in Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup on Sunday, 13 August.

Let's look at the two fixtures coming up on this double header Sunday.

Oakleigh Cannons vs Melbourne City

A Victorian derby is locked in for the first of the two matches as Oakleigh host Melbourne City at Jack Edwards Reserve at 2pm AEST.

This will be the first time we see City in action since they were dismantled by the Mariners in the A-League Grand Final.

Oakleigh would not have been one of the teams at the top of the list that they would have wished to play; the NPL club are currently sitting in third and hold the momentum heading into this tie.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners

These two teams are no stranger to meeting at this stage of the competition. It was in fact at this same point last year that they met with the Sky Blues coming out on top on that occasion.

Expect another fiery affair between these two sides with penalties required to separate them last time.

The Mariners are favourites heading into this as they look to start their new campaign on a positive note after securing the A-League Championship last term.

Sydney FC were victorious against the Mariners in this exact fixture last year (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

