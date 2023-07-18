Australia Cup 2023: Playoffs Wrap

The final jigsaw piece for the Australia Cup 2023 Draw has been decided following the two amazing spectacles that took place in Darwin.

We began with a bang on Monday night as Newcastle Jets faced off against Melbourne Victory.

Robbie Stanton's Jets got off to the perfect start under his tenure with Trent Buhagiar opening the scoring inside 20 minutes.

The score remained at 1-0 until midway through the second half when young gun Archie Goodwin popped up to double his side's lead.

It all seemed smooth sailing for the men from the Hunter until a late revival from Victory saw them equalise with two goals in injury with Nishan Velupillay and William Wilson getting on the scoresheet.

After a scoreless extra time, a penalty shootout was forced to decide who would progress to the round of 32.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory: Full Match Replay

The second and final playoff saw Perth Glory meet reigning champions, Macarthur FC.

Glory were fresh from their clash against West Ham United over the weekend however they failed to put on a show for the Darwin locals with the Bulls grabbing the game from the neck from the offset.

Three goals in the opening half hour placed Glory on the back foot and it did not improve in the second half with Jed Drew making it four for Macarthur as they closed out the match in style.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur: Full Match Replay

Australia Cup Action live and exclusive on 10 Play

The Australia Cup 2023 Round of 32 matches will commence in August with five jampacked matchdays on the horizon across the first half of the month.

The games come thick and fast from Friday, 4 August with four matches scheduled for the first Match Day.

The Magic Park clash between Broadmeadow Magic and Sydney United will have the Match Day Coverage as our 10 Football experts guide you through the evening with matches across the country.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Preview

The next list of matches on Wednesday, 9 August is headlined by the match in Shepparton as underdogs Goulburn Valley Suns contend with NSW NPL heavyweights, APIA Leichhardt.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Preview

We don't have to wait long for another fix of Cup football with three more matches the following night. It will be a night to remember for NSW League One outfit Inter Lions who make the long trip to Darwin to meet Hellenic Athletic.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Preview

The action carries through into Sunday as we gear up for the first all A-League clash as Sydney FC face off against Central Coast Mariners while there will be a Melbourne Derby as Oakleigh Cannons host Melbourne City.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Preview

The fifth and final Round of 32 Match Day will see the two winners from the Playoffs enter the fray while Adelaide United will be on the road as they face Victorian club, Northcote City.

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Australia Cup 2023 Key Dates Confirmed

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 Play