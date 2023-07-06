Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32 action will take centre stage on Wednesday, 9 August with four premium matches live and exclusive on 10 Play.

We will heading all across the nation for the second match day with all four fixtures in four different states.

Goulburn Valley Suns vs APIA Leichhardt

The Match of the Round will take place in Shepparton as Round of 32 debutants Goulburn Valley Suns host NSW NPL club and former NSL powerhouse, APIA Leichhardt. Coverage will begin at 7pm with kick off at 7:30pm AEST.

The Valley Suns ply their trade in Victoria's NPL3 and will have an almighty task on their hands as they host proven heavyweights APIA Leichhardt.

APIA are odds-on favourites for this one but a jampacked John McEwen Reserve could spur the home side to an unlikely victory.

Edgeworth Eagles vs Western United

The second clash to take part in Northern NSW will see Edgeworth Eagles host A-League side Western United at Jack McLaughlan Oval.

The Eagles are no stranger to the round of 32 and have an experienced squad which has the potential to cause serious problems for their A-League opposition.

Gold Coast Knights vs Devonport City Strikers

Queensland NPL frontrunners, Gold Coast Knights, will welcome their Tasmanian counterparts to the Croatian Sports Centre for this must-watch clash.

The Knights are one of the in form sides across the NPL competitions across Australia and will be one of the last teams that many would want to come up against bar A-League outfits.

Floreat Athena vs Western Sydney Wanderers

The late kick off on Match Day 2 takes us west as NPL outfit Floreat Athena take on Wanderers at Kingsway Reserve with kick off set for 8:30pm AEST.

Floreat Athena are familiar with this stage of the competition as they gear up for their fourth appearance.

Their opposition on the other hand will be returning to the round of 32 after a year hiatus after failing to qualify last year.

