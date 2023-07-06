Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Preview

Match Day 3 action of the Australia Cup will transpire on Thursday, 10 August with three ties live and exclusive on 10 Play.

These matches will be taking place in Queensland, Victoria as well as the Northern Territory.

Moreton Bay United vs Heidelberg United

The action will get underway at Wolter Park as Moreton Bay host Heidelberg United in the slightly earlier kick off time of 7pm.

The visitors hold the advantage in this one, they are three-time quarter finalists in this competition and are historically one of the best teams in the Victorian NPL.

Therefore, the pressure might be slightly off the home side who can relax knowing that all the nerves will rest on their opposition.

Melbourne Knights vs Lions FC

The second fixture on the calendar takes us down south to Knights Stadium as the Melbourne Knights take on Queensland side, Lions FC.

Like Heidelberg, the Knights are one of the top Australian clubs who sit outside the A-League.

Their opposition have been going from strength to strength over the last few seasons and are under the guidance of former Brisbane Roar coach, Warren Moon.

Hellenic Athletic vs Inter Lions FC

It is a fairytale for NSW League One outfit Inter Lions who make their debut in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Their efforts have been justly rewarded with a long haul trip to face Northern Territory's Hellenic Athletic at Darwin Football Stadium.

Inter are the only side outside of NSW's top tier to feature in this stage of the Cup this season, it's been a long road for the debutants who overcame established NPL side Rockdale Ilinden to secure their spot.

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Australia Cup 2023 Key Dates Confirmed

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2023: Round of 32 Draw