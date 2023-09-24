Melbourne City vs Sydney FC

Articles
Australia Cup Final: Preview
Find out all about the Australia Cup 2023 Final. Live and Free on Network 10 on Saturday, 7 October
Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Semi Finals
Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Semi Finals
Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals
Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals and find out what's to come in the Semi Finals
Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 16
Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Round of 16
Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 32
Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 5 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 5 of the Australia Cup
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 3 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 2 of the Australia Cup Round of 32