Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Review

The action has been coming thick and fast in the latest edition of the Australia Cup.
It has been just over a week since we kicked off the action with four matches taking centre stage last Friday night.
Our 'Match of the Day' took us to Magic Park as Broadmeadow Magic went head to head against NSW NPL powerhouse and Australia Cup 2022 Finalists, Sydney United.
Broadmeadow Magic FC vs Sydney United: Full Match Replay
Broadmeadow Magic FC vs Sydney United: Highlights
There was an all-NPL tie in South Australia as MetroStars hosted Inglewood United while up in Queensland, Peninsula Power, came up against A-League side Wellington Phoenix.
MetroStars vs Inglewood United: Highlights
Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix: Highlights
Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix: Full Match Replay
Meanwhile, Mount Druitt Town Rangers hosted Canberra Croatia in the fourth match.
Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Canberra Croatia: Full Match Replay
Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Canberra Croatia: Highlights
Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play
Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here