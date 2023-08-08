Australia Cup

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 1 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

The action has been coming thick and fast in the latest edition of the Australia Cup.

It has been just over a week since we kicked off the action with four matches taking centre stage last Friday night.

Our 'Match of the Day' took us to Magic Park as Broadmeadow Magic went head to head against NSW NPL powerhouse and Australia Cup 2022 Finalists, Sydney United.

Broadmeadow Magic FC vs Sydney United: Full Match Replay

Broadmeadow Magic FC vs Sydney United: Highlights

Sydney United came out on top against Broadmeadow Magic at Magic Park (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

There was an all-NPL tie in South Australia as MetroStars hosted Inglewood United while up in Queensland, Peninsula Power, came up against A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

MetroStars vs Inglewood United: Highlights

Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix: Highlights

Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix: Full Match Replay

Mt Druitt progressed to the Round of 16 (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Mount Druitt Town Rangers hosted Canberra Croatia in the fourth match.

Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Canberra Croatia: Full Match Replay 

Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Canberra Croatia: Highlights

