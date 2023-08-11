Australia Cup

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 3 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

Match Day 3 action of the Australia Cup transpired on Thursday, 10 August with three ties live and exclusive on 10 Play.

The action got underway at Wolter Park as Moreton Bay United returned to Cup football as they hosted Victorian NPL outfit Heidelberg United.

Moreton Bay United vs Heidelberg United: Full Match Replay

Moreton Bay United vs Heidelberg United: Highlights

Heidelberg United overcame Moreton Bay United (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

We also headed down south to Knights Stadium as Melbourne Knights welcomed Lions FC. Catch up with all the action on 10 Play below.

Melbourne Knights vs Lions FC: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Knights vs Lions FC: Highlights

The final clash of Match Day 4 was in the Top End as Hellenic Athletic came up against NSW League One Men's side Inter Lions. Relive all the action from Darwin Football Stadium with the full match replay and highlights.

Hellenic Athletic vs Inter Lions FC: Full Match Replay

Hellenic Athletic vs Inter Lions FC: Highlights

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

