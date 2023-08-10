Australia Cup

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 2 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

Our 'Match of the Day' saw us head to John McEwen Reserve in Shepparton as Goulburn Valley Suns met APIA Leichhardt FC on Wednesday night.

We were also back in Northern NSW as Edgeworth Eagles hosted Western United, Gold Coast Knights welcomed Devonport City Strikers to the Croatian Sports Centre before we headed west as Floreat Athena took on the Wanderers in the late kick off.

APIA Leichhardt FC progressed into the Round of 16 (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Relive Match Day 2 Action

Goulburn Valley Suns vs APIA Leichhardt: Full Match Replay

Goulburn Valley Suns vs APIA Leichhardt: Highlights

Edgeworth Eagles FC vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Edgeworth Eagles FC vs Western United: Highlights

Gold Coast Knights vs Devonport City Strikers: Full Match Replay

Gold Coast Knights vs Devonport City Strikers: Highlights

Floreat Athena FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Full Match Replay

Floreat Athena FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Highlights

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Australia Cup 2023 Key Dates Confirmed

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2023: Round of 32 Draw

Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed
Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

