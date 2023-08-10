Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Review

Our 'Match of the Day' saw us head to John McEwen Reserve in Shepparton as Goulburn Valley Suns met APIA Leichhardt FC on Wednesday night.

We were also back in Northern NSW as Edgeworth Eagles hosted Western United, Gold Coast Knights welcomed Devonport City Strikers to the Croatian Sports Centre before we headed west as Floreat Athena took on the Wanderers in the late kick off.

Relive Match Day 2 Action

