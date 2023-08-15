Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

South Australian National Premier League outfit, Campbelltown City SC stunned the 2022 Australia Cup winners Macarthur FC, 2-1, advancing into the Round of 16 for the first time in their history. A total of eight enthralling matches are set to decide the fortune of teams advancing to the quarter final stage of the nationwide tournament.

The draw – undertaken by three-time Australia Cup winner, David Carney – has delivered some intriguing match ups, including two A-League Men clashes and a tantalising Sydney derby.

Australia Cup Round of 16 Draw

After qualifying for the Round of 16 for the first time in their history, Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC (Football NSW) will square up against Heidelberg United FC (Football VIC) in Sydney, while the Melbourne Knights FC (Football VIC) will host Campbelltown City SC, who will be brimming with confidence following their thrilling Round of 32 victory.

An all Sydney affair will light up the Round of 16 as A-League Men side and 2017 Australia Cup winners, Sydney FC play away to APIA Leichhardt FC (Football NSW), and Adelaide based MetroStars SC (Football SA) take on Inter Lions FC (Football NSW) in their debut Australia Cup Final Rounds appearance.

Two A-League Men sides are guaranteed to depart the tournament in the Round of 16 as Melbourne City FC welcome Wellington Phoenix FC for a third straight season, and Western Sydney Wanderers FC will host the most successful team in the history of the Cup, Adelaide United FC.

Member Federation sides Sydney United 58 FC (Football NSW) and Gold Coast Knights FC (Football QLD) will have their sights set on a Cupset as they take on A-League Men sides the Brisbane Roar FC and Western United FC respectively.

After whittling 775 clubs from around Australia down to just 32 as the final rounds commenced, matches in six states and territories across the past two weeks dazzled local crowds with the remaining 16 clubs now having the quarter-finals within reach.

The Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 will be played over two (2) weeks in late August with the match schedule to be confirmed and announced on Friday 18 August following consultation with qualified clubs around venue availability.

