Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup certainly had its fill of drama and heart stopping moments.

We began the two of the Sunday fixtures at Jack Edwards Reserve as Oakleigh Cannons welcomed Melbourne City.

Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Melbourne City: Full Match Replay

Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Melbourne City: Highlights

The second match was an all A-League affair in Wollongong which turned into an Australia Cup classic as Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners tackled the elements in a match that required a penalty shootout to decide the outcome.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

