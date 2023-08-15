Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 5 Review

The final three matches of the Australia Cup Round of 32 were held on Monday, 14 August.

Our Match Day Coverage took place in South Australia as Campbelltown City hosted reigning champions Macarthur FC.

Watch the full match replay to find out if an upset was on the cards.

Campbelltown City SC vs Macarthur FC: Full Match Replay

Campbelltown City SC vs Macarthur FC: Highlights

There were two new faces in the dugout at Maitland Sports Ground as Robbie Stanton's Newcastle Jets came up against Ross Aloisi and his Brisbane Roar.

It took more than the 90 minutes to decide this affair, catch up with all the action below to see who prevailed.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar: Full Match Replay

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Australia Cup: Round of 16 Draw

The third and final match saw an Australian Cup debut for the home side as Northcote City welcomed Adelaide United to John Cain Memorial Park.

Relive all the action from that encounter below!

Northcote City FC vs Adelaide United: Full Match Replay

Northcote City FC vs Adelaide United: Highlights

