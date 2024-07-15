The Project

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

After weeks of singing “It’s Coming Home”, England fans have had to accept… it’s not.

The England team lost the final of the European Championship 2-1, to Spain at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

One young fan seems to be lost to the England team forever, having already declared “he’s never coming to an England game again”.

“We don’t sh*t,” he said in the video, posted on X account FootballJoe.

“This is my second England final, and we’ve lost f*cking both of them.”

Oh sweet, summer child, what is sport without pain?

But the young man is right, because it’s back-to-back Euro final losses for the England men’s team.

"It has been a difficult ride, we have done extremely well to get here, but ultimately we are going to be judged on this game," England captain Harry Kane said.

"We wanted to do it so badly for ourselves and the fans, everyone who has believed in us."

