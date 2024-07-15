The Project

Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has announced he is in a same-sex relationship on Instagram.

Ralf, the younger brother of world champion and Ferrari Great, Michael Shumacher, has been in the public eye since his debut in the sport in 1997. He himself has won six F1 races during his 11-year career that ended in 2007 and currently works as a television pundit on F1 coverage

Schumacher was also previously married to German media personality Cora Brinkmann, with whom he shares a son.

On Sunday, Ralf posted a photo of himself and his partner looking out to the sun setting over the sea, with the caption (originally in German): “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

The post received a warm response from Schumacher’s followers, including a beautiful comment from his son.

"I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure...I am 100% behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations," David wrote under the post.

Close friend and German actress Carmen Geiss was also in full support of her friend of 25 years, sharing her own photos of her with Schumacher and his partner and saying, "This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him. It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.

"His outing is not only a personal triumph but a sign that he is finally able to live and love his true identity without fear or shame.

The only other known male gay driver in the history of Formula One was the late Briton Mike Beuttler who raced from 1971 to 1973.

