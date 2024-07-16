The Project

Push For Companies That Replace Workers With AI To Be Taxed More

Businesses that replace workers with artificial intelligence tools should pay additional taxes, an inquiry at Parliament House will hear.

The calls are expected at the Adopting Artificial Intelligence inquiry at Parliament House on Tuesday, which will hear from media, digital rights and human rights groups, as well as legal and AI experts.

The event will be the inquiry's third public hearing after sittings in Canberra and Sydney which heard concerns about copyright and that Australia had been slow to adopt the technology due to a lack of guidelines.

Representatives from the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, which are due to appear early at the hearing, will call for new AI rules, including disclosures when data is used to train AI models and protection and payment for content creators.

MEAA chief executive Erin Madeley said AI represented the biggest change to creative industries since the arrival of the internet, and artists and writers saw their work used without their consent.

Madeley called on the federal government to introduce a tax on companies that replaced human roles with AI technology, and to update employment laws to ensure workers were consulted on the use of AI tools.

Other groups due to appear before the select committee include Adobe, Human Rights Watch and the Law Council of Australia.

With AAP.

