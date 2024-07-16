50 Cent Photoshops Donald Trump On To His Album Cover After Shooting

50 Cent first showed the image, which has Trump's face on top of his iconic album cover from 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin', during a concert on Saturday night, just hours after the shooting.

It was shown during the song 'Many Man', which references 50 Cent's own experience of being shot nine times in New York in 2000.

50 Cent then posted the image on X.

"Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," he said.

Meanwhile, a grateful Donald Trump is in Milwaukee on Monday to make final preparations for the Republican presidential nomination, saying the shooting presents an opportunity to bring America together.

"That reality is just setting in," Trump told the Washington Examiner.

"I rarely look away from the crowd. Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?"

Trump said it was either "by luck or by God" that he survived.

"I'm not supposed to be here. I'm supposed to be dead," he told the New York Post during the same interview.

With AAP.