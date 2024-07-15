England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

Substitute Cole Palmer equalised for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams' opener in the 47th from 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal's pass.

But it was Mikel Oyarzabal, a backup striker who came on as a substitute for captain Alvaro Morata, that won Spain the trophy after he slid in to poke home a left-wing cross by Marc Cucurella just when the game at Berlin's Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time.

England, the birthplace of soccer, are still without a major title in the men's game since winning the 1966 World Cup, and their players watched on forlornly as Morata raised aloft the silver trophy.

"I did my job and what I had to and was lucky enough to score the goal for the win," said Oyarzabal.