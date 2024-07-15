The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

Spain has won a record fourth Euro title, after beating England 2-1 in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Substitute Cole Palmer equalised for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams' opener in the 47th from 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal's pass.

But it was Mikel Oyarzabal, a backup striker who came on as a substitute for captain Alvaro Morata, that won Spain the trophy after he slid in to poke home a left-wing cross by Marc Cucurella just when the game at Berlin's Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time.

England, the birthplace of soccer, are still without a major title in the men's game since winning the 1966 World Cup, and their players watched on forlornly as Morata raised aloft the silver trophy.

"I did my job and what I had to and was lucky enough to score the goal for the win," said Oyarzabal.

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final
NEXT STORY

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

Advertisement

Related Articles

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

After weeks of singing “It’s Coming Home”, England fans have had to accept… it’s not.
Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has announced he is in a same-sex relationship on Instagram.
Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

A mum-to-be has taken to the Reddit page known as AITA (Am I the a--hole) to gauge whether she reacted appropriately, after a family member threw her a gender reveal party despite her explicitly saying she did not want one.
Tour de France Spectator Facing Legal Action After Throwing Chips At Cyclists

Tour de France Spectator Facing Legal Action After Throwing Chips At Cyclists

Legal action will be taken against a spectator who threw potato chips at Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.
David Arquette On Mission For People To Give Clowns A ‘Second Chance’

David Arquette On Mission For People To Give Clowns A ‘Second Chance’

If you suffer from coulrophobia, then look away now because actor David Arquette is on a mission to bring back your fears.