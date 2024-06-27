The Project

Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

A woman has turned to the internet for support after she revealed that her husband is “obsessed” with the baby name “Mips.”

Taking to Reddit to share her debacle, the anonymous woman revealed that her husband thinks he will be starting a naming trend with the baby name ‘Mips.’

"My husband has been obsessed with this name since before we started having children, and will not let it go no matter what I tell him. I think the name is basically painting a target on a kid's back and no one will take them seriously. My husband thinks it's a cute name and will start a naming trend.

"Yes, he's serious. No, I cannot convince him no matter what I say it's terrible." He is also open to the option of ‘Mipsie’.

Reddit users rushed to comments to share their thoughts on the usual name.

“You gotta do whatever you can do to save your baby,” said another. “I first read it as ‘Nips’.”

"Not trying to be mean but that must be one of the worst names I've seen on Reddit,” one person wrote.

Many thought the name would be for a cat or a rabbit, but not a child.

"Oh no. That is a great name for a cat, a rabbit or a ridiculously fluffy dog. Something small and fuzzy,” one person wrote, adding, “Not a grown woman. I swear people forget that babies become adults someday and have to be saddled with the absurd names parents thought were adorable embroidered on diaper bags."

The couple posted an update, with the dad-to-be explaining where he got the name.

“Ok, I get it, Mips/Mipsie is bad. I just thought it sounded cute for a girl, but I got the message,” he wrote.

“Those who are curious, it was a Super Mario 64 reference. I mentioned it and she hated it, so it became a bit of a fake ‘argument’ around the house. It was all in good fun. At the end of the day, we were always gonna name our kid something normal.”

