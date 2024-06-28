US Presidential Debate: All The Major Moments Explained

It was Joe versus Don, the current Prez versus the former one, as the two oldest candidates to ever run for the White House faced off in the first debate of the season – both with their signature catchphrases.

With two very different visions for America, they covered the big topics, like the economy and immigration.

And, for some reason, they argued about golf.

The debate rules were strict – two minutes for answers, one minute for responses, candidates’ mics turned off when their opponent was speaking…

But despite the rules, things occasionally got heated… and personal.

Joe Biden’s number one aim was to reassure voters his age wasn’t an issue.

While Biden picked up as the debate went on, democrats are reportedly in crisis mode over his performance.

But it wasn’t necessarily a triumph for Trump either, as he took credit for the unpopular repeal of abortion rights – and told repeated falsehoods throughout.

So, as the dust settles, how useful was the debate for voters still struggling between these two candidates?