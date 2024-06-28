The Project

Thief Stashes $62,000 Bottle Of Whiskey In His Undies

Victorian police are on the hunt for a brazen thief who allegedly smuggled a limited-edition, $62,000 bottle of Johnnie Walker whiskey in his undies out of a boutique liquor store.

The incident occurred on May 22 at around 5:20 p.m. at a store located in an entertainment complex off Whiteman Street in Southbank.

The thief was captured on CCTV striking up a conversation with a staff member about various bottles of high-end alcohol.

When the staff member turned her back, the man was allegedly seen swiping the Johnnie Walker Masters Of Flavour bottle and stashing it in his underpants before swiftly exiting the store.

Police have released CCTV images of the man they believe could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

