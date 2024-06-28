The Project

Elton John Selling Iconic Pieces Of Clothing On eBay In Support Of AIDS Foundation

Legendary performer Elton John is selling off items from his extensive personal wardrobe on eBay, with sales benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The “Rocket Man Resale” went live on eBay on Thursday, and features hundred of designer items from John’s wardrobe.

Some of the designer duds up for grabs include custom Prada loafers and a Versace robe, as well as the embroidered Gucci blazer John wore on his Farewell Tour.

The sale also include’s items from friends of the prolific performer, with Donatella Versace, Brandi Carlile, Betsey Johnson and Andy Cohen contributing to the cause.

In a statement, John said he hopes the clothing will “inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.” 

“Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me,” John said.

“For decades, I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay. … Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone.

“Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

