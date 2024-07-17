The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Two Nude Men Become Heroes In San Francisco

Two Nude Men Become Heroes In San Francisco

Two nudists have become heroes after helping a man being attacked by a blowtorch… while they were both naked.

Pete Sferra and Lloyd Fishback were on a nude walk when they say a “crazy kind of pirate guy” threatening a tourist with a blowtorch.

A video shared by Chris Watts, who runs a store nearby, showed a video of the two men intervening, while a third clothed-person grabbed the blowtorch from the attacker.

The attacker then punched the tourist in the head twice before he was able to get away.

Then Fishback tackled the attacker, bringing them to the ground, before the attacker managed to get away.

“My buddy Lloyd is a quiet, respectful guy,” Sferra told The San Francisco Standard

“But he didn’t waste any time and nailed the guy with a right hook.”

The pair hope that the unfortunate incident will help people see nudists in a more positive light.

Mongolia’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits Have Already Won Gold
NEXT STORY

Mongolia’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits Have Already Won Gold

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mongolia’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits Have Already Won Gold

Mongolia’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits Have Already Won Gold

If there was a medal for Olympic uniforms, it seems Mongolia would win the gold, before the Games even begin!
Royal Australian Mint Releases Limited Edition Olympic and Paralympic Coins

Royal Australian Mint Releases Limited Edition Olympic and Paralympic Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has released a set of limited edition $2 coins for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams.
Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

Adele has said she has no plans to release new music anytime soon, as she prepares to take a "big break" following the conclusion of her Munich residency.
41% Of People Think Emojis Are Needed In Texts To Feel Complete

41% Of People Think Emojis Are Needed In Texts To Feel Complete

In the age of digital communication, it turns out 41 per cent of us feel like our texts are “naked” if they don’t include an emoji.
U.S. Had Intel Of Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump

U.S. Had Intel Of Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump

The United States received intelligence in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump, CNN says, and a US official says the Secret Service shared details of an increased threat with Trump'