Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

Adele has said she has no plans to release new music anytime soon, as she prepares to take a "big break" following the conclusion of her Munich residency.

After finishing her Las Vegas residency in November, the 36-year-old superstar is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 42, and her 11-year-old son Angelo, whom she has with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

The Hello hit maker has a Germany residency in Munich in the northern summer, and told German outlet ZDF: "I don't have any plans for new music, at all”. 

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she is also keen to have another baby.

The Hello hit maker previously confessed she was a long way from returning to the studio to work on a follow-up to 2021's 30.

However, the Grammy winner, who suffers from anxiety performing in front of massive crowds, promised that when she returned with a new record, she would do a world tour.

She told gig-goers at her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace earlier in 2024: "I just don't think I'm gonna write an album for quite some time”.

"But next time I do, I'll come to wherever it is you live."

The singer extended her Sin City residency and reflected on how performing and having intimate interactions with her fans has helped her "reconnect" with her music.

She posted to X in 2023: "I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!

"Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I'll never forget." 

The Project with AAP.

